| by Nathan Petryshyn |

Lormel Homes are marketing the first of two new condominium buildings on an expansive tower-in-the-park site in the Rockwood Village area of Mississauga. Dubbed Chelsea on the Green (not to be confused with the Chelsea Green proposal in Toronto at 33 Gerrard Street West), the 9 acre property at 1850 Rathburn Road East which borders on parkland to the south and a hydro corridor to the west, currently features just two 18-storey rental apartment buildings.

Rendering of 12-storey Chelsea on the Green, image via Lormel Homes

The Forest Park Circle apartments, built out in the late 1970s and the beginning of the 80s, have 385 units and are spaced far apart on the triangular site. Approved by Mississauga Council in 2016, the new buildings will bring an additional 339 units to the site, increasing its Floor Space Index (FSI) from 0.9 to 1.6 times coverage of the lot. 12-storey phase one in the southwest corner includes 153 of the units, with 22 different floor plans on offer, ranging in size from 159m² to 228m².

Chelsea on the Green site plan, image via Lormel Homes

The site will have its driveways rerouted and its green space re-landscaped. Amenities at Chelsea on the Green will include a 24-hour concierge, a party room, a meeting room, guest suites, multipurpose rooms, and a fitness centre featuring a yoga and pilates studio. Residents will have the option for additional storage lockers and bicycle storage.

