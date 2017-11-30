| by Jack Landau |

The surge of applications to intensify development on Toronto's many Tower-in-the-Park sites is not letting up, with a new application at the site of Timbercreek's two rental buildings at 6030 and 6020 Bathurst Street, a couple blocks south of Steeles Avenue. The rezoning application—submitted to the City just over a week ago—calls for a 26-storey, WZMH Architects-designed tower and three blocks of townhomes to rise on under-utilized space between the existing 18 and 11-storey rental apartment buildings.

Site of 6020-6030 Bathurst, image retrieved from Apple Maps

Just south of another recently proposed Tower-in-the-Park infill project at 6040 Bathurst Street, 6020 Bathurst features a 6-storey podium reaching out to Bathurst, with the tower component stepped back to the west and rising to a height of 84.8 metres. The new construction replaces and reconfigures the residential driveway, surface parking, and green space between the existing buildings.

Facing southwest at 6020 Bathurst, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The proposal calls for 314 rental apartment units to be built across the site, divided between 290 apartments and 6 townhomes housed within the new tower and podium, as well as three townhome blocks containing a combined 18 additional units. The new units are proposed in a mix of 9 bachelors, 145 one-bedrooms, 40 one-bedroom+dens, 92 two-bedrooms, and 4 two-bedroom+dens. The townhomes will be three and four-bedroom layouts. When combined with the existing 395 apartments on site, the site's total would increase to 709 units.

Podium at 6020 Bathurst, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Residents of the new building would have access to 795 m² (8,558 ft²) of indoor amenities on the ground and second floors. An indoor pool and a gym would occupy 510 m² (5,490 ft²) of the ground floor, while a 285 m² (3,068 ft²) party room would be housed on level two. The party room space would directly connect with a 295 m² (3,175 ft²) outdoor amenity terrace.

Skyline, 6020 Bathurst, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The underground parking garages serving the existing buildings on site would be expanded and integrated into a single garage serving all buildings with 551 parking spaces. An additional 24 parking spaces are proposed at grade for visitors, south of the existing 6020 Bathurst building. The new and existing buildings would also be served by 483 bicycle parking spaces on the expanded garage's P1 parking level, with an additional 50 short-term bicycle parking spaces located at grade.

Facing west at 6020 Bathurst, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

