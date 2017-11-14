| by Jack Landau |

Touted as Canada’s largest National Design + Architecture Exposition & Conference, IIDEXCanada is returning to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) later this month. Part of a series of expos that highlight various elements of the design, real estate, and homebuilding industries—presented under the combined banner of "The Buildings Show"—IIDEXCanada will bring together over 30,000 industry professionals including interior designers, architects, facility managers, and real estate agents.

IIDEXCanada 2017, images via thebuildingsshow.com

Starting on November 29th at the MTCC alongside the Construct Canada, World of Concrete Pavilion, HomeBuilder & Renovator Expo and PM Expos, IIDEX—presented in partnership with UrbanToronto—will feature over 1,600 exhibits that visitors can explore at their own pace, as well as more than 350 programmed seminars, panels, keynotes and roundtables led by over 500 industry professionals. These will cover a variety of topics and issues, including building codes and regulations, sustainability, new approaches to construction, and design trends in housing.

A keynote presentation by James Binning and Maria Lisogorskaya of the London-based design collective Assemble will discuss the firm's design methodology and offer insight into Assemble's fusion of art, architecture, materiality and urbanism. For those that prefer a hands-on approach to learning, IIDEXCanada will be offering guided tours of various buildings including the new Deloitte space at the Bay Adelaide Centre, and Cisco's space at RBC WaterPark Place III.

James Binning (L) and Maria Lisogorskaya (R), image courtesy of IIDEXCanada

IIDEXCanada runs from 9 AM to 7 PM on November 29th and 9 AM to 6 PM on November 30th across the entire MTTC, with other elements of The Buildings Show continuing through December 1st from 9 AM to 1 PM in the MTCC south building. We will return later in the month for a closer look at what to see and do at this year's IIDEXCanada. In the meanwhile, those interested in attending this year's event can register by following this link.