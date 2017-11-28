| by Jack Landau |

Over 30,500 trade professionals will be attending the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) over the next few days for The Buildings Show, which brings together the Construct Canada, HomeBuilder & Renovator Expo, IIDEXCanada, PM Expo and World of Concrete Pavilion trade shows under one roof. Among these trade shows, IIDEXCanada is the country's largest National Design + Architecture Exposition & Conference, set to feature over 1,600 exhibits, 6 keynote speakers, 4 special-themed summits, and almost 100 continuing education seminars running tomorrow (November 29) and Thursday.

IIDEXCanada 2017, images via thebuildingsshow.com

IIDEXCanada's first day will offer plenty to do, including three keynote presentations, starting at 10 AM with "Removing Barriers and Unleashing Potential". Delivered by Canadian three-time Paralympic gold medalist and Founder and CEO of the Rick Hansen Foundation, the presentation by Rick Hansen will cover his mission of creating a world without barriers for people with disabilities, the changing of attitudes, and the creation of accessible spaces for people with disabilities.

At 12 Noon, industrial designer John Löfgren—co-founder of "Form Us With Love"—will deliver a keynote speech on his practice of the same name, founded together with Jonas Pettersson in 2005. The firm is known for a unique blend of creative practices and strategic application, with an aim to evolve with the constantly changing needs of the market.

The third and final keynote presentation planned for IIDEX's first day will be delivered by architect Marc Kushner, partner at Hollwich Kushner and co-founder and CEO of architecture blog Architizer. Starting at 4 PM, "What Start-up Culture Taught Me About Architecture" will discuss how the emerging start-up culture in tech companies translates into designing new spaces.

The first day of IIDEXCanada will also offer dozens of other skill-building sessions and live demonstrations, as well as the newest advice on issues and trends for Interior designers, architects, property and facility managers, building owners and other experts in the design professions. A second day will include an additional three keynote speeches, and dozens of seminars.

In addition to exhibits, speeches, and seminars, IIDEXCanada 2017 will be offering tours of various spaces across the city, including the offices of McCann Canada, the Scotiabank Digital Factory, Cisco, and Deloitte Canada, as well as a behind the scenes tour of the MTCC and a look inside of the new Bisha Hotel. Over the two-day avent, attendees will have the chance to attend industry events including an Opening Night Party, the PARTi Architecture + Design Awards Party, Teknion’s Sunset Cocktail Party, and a Bisha Hotel Cocktail Party & Tour.

Looking down Mercer Street to Bisha, image by Craig White

IIDEXCanada runs tomorrow from 9 AM to 7 PM (November 29th) and 9 AM to 6 PM on November 30th at the MTTC, with other elements of The Buildings Show running until December 1st from 9 AM to 1 PM in the MTCC's south building. With the clock ticking down to tomorrow morning, those interested in attending IIDEXCanada and The Buildings Show can register by following this link. For those already attending IIDEXCanada, an Attendee Planner has been made available for guests to better budget their time.