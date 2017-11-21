| by Jack Landau |

With construction of Plaza's Musée now practically completed, remaining work at the building just northeast of Toronto's King and Bathurst intersection includes the construction of a new 8,000 ft² park at the rear of the 17-storey condo. Inside of the Quadrangle-designed building, residents are now enjoying completed amenity spaces, while only a handful of suites remain from the project's 433 units.

New park taking shape at the rear of Musée, image by Craig White

Musée's 10 remaining suites—many of which are found on the building's upper levels—range in size from 601 ft² up to 1,071 ft², including five three-bedroom suites each larger than 1,000 ft².

At the smaller end of this scale, unit 1635 is one of the building's 1D1-E layouts. Found on the 16th floor, this 601 ft² layout offers west exposure, and is priced from $529,000.

Suite #1635 at Musée, image courtesy of Plaza

Musée's Soho collection includes four remaining one-bedroom+den plans, including the 1D2-B1 layout of unit #1033. Sized at 688 ft² and priced at $599,000, this layout offers west exposure, an ensuite bathroom, and a second bathroom connecting with the main living space.

Suite #1033 at Musée, image courtesy of Plaza

Of the five remaining three bedroom layouts, unit #1106 (layout 3-H) offers 1,071 ft² of living space with north and west exposures, priced at $910,990. Along with suite #1006 one level below, these are the largest remaining units at Musée, offering the type of family-ready living spaces that remain in short supply in Downtown Toronto.

Suite #1106 at Musée, image courtesy of Plaza

We toured this suite earlier in the year, staged to show off some of the design possibilities for units within the building.

Suite #1106 at Musée, image by Jack Landau

