| by Jack Landau |

A bold band of colour has been introduced to the largely beige and gray-hued skyline of Toronto's Yonge-Eglinton area, one of the latest milestones in the construction of Bazis, Metropia, and RioCan's E Condos. The 58 and 38-storey, Rosario Varacalli-designed residential towers have been progressing steadily since our last update at the end of September. At that time, the towers stood at respective heights of 31 and 22 storeys, and the 58-storey south tower's projecting amenity deck had just been revealed following the removal of forms. Since then, the towers have risen to heights of 42 and 32 storeys.

E Condos' north (R) and south towers (L), image by Forum contributor skycandy

The south tower's progress has been more pronounced, with plenty of exterior finishes installed since our last update. In late September, the south tower's window wall cladding had been installed up to the 24th floor, while the installation of perforated aluminum balcony screens and glazing had progressed up to the 6th floor. In the weeks since, window wall has risen as high as the 31st floor, and the randomized balcony screens and glazing are now installed up to the 15th floor.

South tower at E Condos, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The most notable change to the south tower, however, has been the installation of red curtainwall glass on the cantilevered 25th floor amenity deck, adding a vibrant band of red to the Midtown skyline.

E Condos viewed from the southwest on Duplex, image by Forum contributor GenerationLee

Undoubtedly turning the heads of passersby at the Yonge-Eglinton intersection, or catching the eyes of motorists heading northbound on Yonge Street, the red glazing drew in a number of photo updates to our E Condos Forum thread over the weekend.

Red glazing on E Condos' south tower, image by Forum contributor skycandy

At the north tower, only a few more residential levels remain before work arrives at the forming of the tower's mechanical penthouse level. Window wall cladding installation now reaches as high as the 19th level, while the installation of perforated balcony screens and glazing has since begun, now up to the 5th floor.

North tower at E Condos (R), image by Forum contributor GenerationLee

At the current rate of forming, the north tower should top out at its final height of 403 feet in early winter 2018, and the south tower at 642 feet in late winter/early spring 2018. Upon completion, the two towers will add a combined 854 homes to the fast-growing Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood.

E Condos' north (R) and south towers (L), image by Forum contributor GenerationLee

