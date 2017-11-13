| by Jack Landau |

While much of Mississauga is undergoing a high-rise development boom, the city's Streetsville area is maintaining a small-town feel with sensitively scaled mid-rise and townhome projects. Developer Dunpar Homes is building upon both their GTA-wide portfolio of townhome subdivisions and the intimate scale of Streetsville with their upcoming Streetsville Centre project, located about 250 metres north of Streetsville GO station.

Site of Dunpar's Streetsville Centre with Streetsville GO visible at the lower right, image retrieved from Apple Maps

Dunpar's initial proposal sought to revise the site's industrial zoning to permit the construction of 219 homes—83 townhouses, and 136 back-to-back townhouses—on a private condominium road. Late last year the plan was reviewed at a community meeting hosted by Ward 11 Councillor and Streetsville resident George Carlson, where a number of concerns were voiced, including issues on the total density of the proposal. This meeting resulted in a scaled back plan, proposing 201 homes—14 semi-detached, 57 standard townhomes, and 130 back-to-back townhomes across 12 blocks. The new plan is awaiting rezoning approval for that.

Site plan for Streetsville Centre, image courtesy of Dunpar Homes

Streetsville Centre's townhome offerings come in two models; The Sagewood at 1,500 ft², priced from the mid $800,000s, and The Fieldon at 1,875 ft², priced from the high $900,000s. Each of the models offers three bedroom layouts with two-car garages, both rarities in the denser high-rise development being constructed in other areas of Mississauga.

Streetsville Centre, image courtesy of Dunpar Homes

Meanwhile, as planning for the site continues to advance, the industrial building formerly occupied by CTS Corporation was demolished at the intersection of Thomas Street and Joymar Drive last year, while tree removal permits were granted earlier in 2017, clearing the development site for the start of construction activity.

