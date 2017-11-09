| by Jack Landau |

Transit-friendly King Street overhaul set to launch this weekend; Toronto developer blames city delays for Museum Flats condo cancellation; TTC plans to buy first electric buses, targets emissions-free fleet by 2040; and more news:

Transit-friendly King Street overhaul set to launch this weekend (Metro News)

Toronto developer blames city delays for Museum Flats condo cancellation (Globe and Mail)

TTC plans to buy first electric buses, targets emissions-free fleet by 2040 (Toronto Star)

'Skyscrapers don’t bother me': Young professionals want to make Toronto housing denser (Metro News)

Moss Park drug-use site resumes as Toronto opens first permanent supervised consumption location (Globe and Mail)

Do your neighbours make more than you? Search our map of income in the GTA (Toronto Star)



Council directs planning staff to stop development in Humber Bay Shores (Inside Toronto)

When Trenton — not Toronto — was considered Hollywood North (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Proposal for French City of Saint-Malo Appoints Three Unique Typologies (Saint-Malo)

Controversial Chinatown Proposal Rejected by Development Permit Board (Vancouver)

12 Months To Go: New Central Library Enters Final Chapter of Construction (Calgary)

Revised Plan Sees Bateman Lands Proposal Split Into Two Buildings (Edmonton)