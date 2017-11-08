| by Jack Landau |

City council votes 36-6 to make Bloor Street bicycle lanes permanent; Council supports single fare for all transit trips in Toronto; Developers should help pay to expand overcrowded schools, councillor says; and more news:

City council votes 36-6 to make Bloor Street bicycle lanes permanent (Globe and Mail)

Toronto is now majority visible minority. What about your neighbourhood? (Toronto Star)

'Exciting' future envisioned for unique east Toronto venue (Inside Toronto)

Police say Leaside cyclists should get off the sidewalk. Advocates say they have nowhere else to go (Toronto Star)

Chris Selley: Approval of permanent Bloor bike lanes brings us a step closer to getting along (National Post)

Downtown streetlights on all night, all day (Toronto Star)

Council supports single fare for all transit trips in Toronto (Inside Toronto)

Developers should help pay to expand overcrowded schools, councillor says (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

London's Next Skyscraper Features Skidmore, Owings and Merrill Design (London)

Vancouver House Reveals its Sculptural Form in Latest Photos (Vancouver)

Calgary Cancer Centre Breaks Ground Ahead of Schedule (Calgary)

Enbridge Centre Wins Big at Urban Design Awards (Edmonton)