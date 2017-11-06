| by Jack Landau |

Distracted walking ban is a zombie idea that has infected the brains of reasonable people; Mural marks anniversary of ‘Leslieville’ being added to street signs; Meet the man resetting Toronto’s clock towers for daylight saving time; and more news:

Distracted walking ban is a zombie idea that has infected the brains of reasonable people: Keenan (Toronto Star)

Inside the unregulated world of paper flipping in Canada (Globe and Mail)

Byelection date for Scarborough-Agincourt announced (Inside Toronto)

The jokes about Scarborough just aren’t fair (Globe and Mail)

Wynne and Tory make up after 'summer break' caused by toll controversy (Metro News)

Mural marks anniversary of ‘Leslieville’ being added to street signs (Toronto Star)

Toronto has become a leader in urban agriculture, but new projects struggle to take root (Globe and Mail)

Meet the man resetting Toronto’s clock towers for daylight saving time (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

SOM-Designed Units at 570 Broome Commence Sales (New York)

Richmond's Cascade City Inspired by Region's Geological History (Vancouver)

Protective Covering Shelters City Hall Workers From the Elements (Calgary)

Ribbon of Green Public Engagement Sessions to be Held (Edmonton)