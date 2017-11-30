| by Craig White |

Mayor John Tory and Councillor Josh Matlow square off on Scarborough transit (Toronto Star)

Council poised to sideline Toronto City Hall security crackdown (Toronto Star)

Availability of rental housing in GTA falls to 16-year low, CMHC says (CBC)

Toronto council to face conundrum that is the 2018 budget (Inside Toronto)

Toronto committee looks at ways to prevent dooring of cyclists (Inside Toronto)

Toronto advocates push city for safer, better-regulated sidewalks (Metro News)

More Toronto cyclists and a longer commute: What the new census numbers show (Metro News)

Montreal vote result shows why Toronto’s John Tory may be vulnerable in 2018 (The Globe and Mail)

How a strip of warehouses became a community hub (The Globe and Mail)

