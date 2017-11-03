| by Jack Landau |

Some Questions Raised by SmartTrack; Toronto council appoints Tory supporter to replace McConnell; Wynne, Tory move past tensions to announce Etobicoke land deal; and more news:

Some Questions Raised by SmartTrack (Torontoist)



Toronto council appoints Tory supporter to replace McConnell (Metro News)

Wynne, Tory move past tensions to announce Etobicoke land deal (Globe and Mail)

Pam McConnell’s legacy sullied by Toronto councillors seeking political gains: Keenan (Toronto Star)

LORINC: In search of clarity on Sidewalk Labs (plus correction) (Spacing Toronto)

Ontario provides Toronto’s illegal Moss Park drug-use site with heated military tent (Globe and Mail)

