| by Jack Landau |

Province should take over TTC and other cities’ transit systems, says Toronto Region Board of Trade (Toronto Star)

How a strip of warehouses in Toronto became a community hub (Globe and Mail)

TTC could implement time-based transfers by next August (Toronto Star)

TTC testing trains on Line 1 subway extension, starting November 26 (Transit Toronto)

The PC Ontario Transit Platform: Real Change or Smoke & Mirrors? (Steve Munro)

Transit pilot taking toll, say King St. business owners (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

London Mayor Gives Approval to Croydon Skyscraper (London)

Housing Vancouver Strategy Seeks Transformation of Single-Family Neighbourhoods (Vancouver)

First Pieces of Cladding Go Up on The Royal (Calgary)

Report: Making Accidental Beach Permanent Requires Federal, Provincial Approvals (Edmonton)