Province should take over TTC and other cities’ transit systems, says Toronto Region Board of Trade; How a strip of warehouses in Toronto became a community hub; TTC could implement time-based transfers by next August; and more news:
Province should take over TTC and other cities’ transit systems, says Toronto Region Board of Trade (Toronto Star)
How a strip of warehouses in Toronto became a community hub (Globe and Mail)
TTC could implement time-based transfers by next August (Toronto Star)
TTC testing trains on Line 1 subway extension, starting November 26 (Transit Toronto)
The PC Ontario Transit Platform: Real Change or Smoke & Mirrors? (Steve Munro)
Transit pilot taking toll, say King St. business owners (Toronto Star)
Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:
London Mayor Gives Approval to Croydon Skyscraper (London)
Housing Vancouver Strategy Seeks Transformation of Single-Family Neighbourhoods (Vancouver)
First Pieces of Cladding Go Up on The Royal (Calgary)
Report: Making Accidental Beach Permanent Requires Federal, Provincial Approvals (Edmonton)