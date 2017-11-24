| by Jack Landau |

Could crewless ships soon sail on the Great Lakes?; Toronto residents input sought on laneway housing; Toronto adds finance jobs while New York loses; and more news:

New plaza in Downsview is owned and operated the City of Toronto (Inside Toronto)

A boat without a captain: Could crewless ships soon sail on the Great Lakes? (Metro News)

Bay Street gain vs Wall Street pain: Toronto adds finance jobs while New York loses (Financial Post)

Toronto residents input sought on laneway housing (Inside Toronto)

Inside the stunning new Chanel flagship in Yorkville (Toronto Life)

Councillors propose path from Centennial College to Military Trail (Inside Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Time-Lapse Video Recalls Construction of Jean Nouvel's Louvre Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi)

Trump International Hotel and Tower Racks Up Global Awards (Vancouver)

Going Back in Time to the Rise of ProCura's Montana (Calgary)

The Restoration of the Federal Building (Edmonton)