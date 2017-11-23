| by Jack Landau |

Public transit in Toronto dangerously noisy, study says; Activists say Ottawa should deliver housing funds over two years, instead of 11; Toronto’s transit ridership is in a league of its own; and more news:

Activists say Ottawa should deliver housing funds over two years, instead of 11 (Toronto Star)

Safety at Toronto's City Hall: Are metal detectors, bag searches the answer? (Globe and Mail)

Housing plan won’t help middle class, experts say (Toronto Star)

Public transit in Toronto dangerously noisy, study says (CBC News)

Andy Byford leaves Toronto for the lights of Broadway (Torontoist)

William Shatner objects to Hamilton ‘Television City’ condo using his name, likeness (Toronto Star)

Toronto’s transit ridership is in a league of its own (Torontoist)

Scarborough businesses face eviction from plaza needed by city (Inside Toronto)

Guy wire on Queens Quay sidewalk should take a hike (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

New Photos Capture Progress of OMA's Park Grove Development (Miami)

Washington Governor Pitches Vancouver-Seattle High-Speed Rail Link (Vancouver)

Sarina Homes Proposes Another Project for Marda Loop (Calgary)

Council to Consider Rezoning for MC College Campus Development (Edmonton)