Toronto and Google-owned Waze app agree to trade traffic data; Championing public art in an era of bean-counters; Gridlock on GTA highways costs each household $125 a year; and more news:
Toronto and Google-owned Waze app agree to trade traffic data (Metro News)
Toronto hopes to add 20,000 recreation program spaces next year (Inside Toronto)
Championing public art in an era of bean-counters: Hume (Toronto Star)
Mayor John Tory, council pressed to declare emergency in shelter system (Metro News)
Cities should think hard before tightening Airbnb rules (Globe and Mail)
Uber Canada’s service-animal policy doesn’t go far enough, critics say (Toronto Star)
My Grandfather Worked Here: The Unilever soap factory in photos and memory (Spacing Toronto)
Gridlock on GTA highways costs each household $125 a year: report (Metro News)
Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:
Local Firm Proposes Portland's Tallest Skyscraper (Portland)
Bosa's RiverSky Climbing in New Westminster (Vancouver)
Cidex's West Village Towers Gets Its Crane (Calgary)
City Solicits Feedback for Beaumaris Lake Rehabilitation (Edmonton)