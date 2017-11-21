| by Jack Landau |

Toronto and Google-owned Waze app agree to trade traffic data; Championing public art in an era of bean-counters; Gridlock on GTA highways costs each household $125 a year; and more news:

Toronto and Google-owned Waze app agree to trade traffic data (Metro News)

Toronto hopes to add 20,000 recreation program spaces next year (Inside Toronto)

Championing public art in an era of bean-counters: Hume (Toronto Star)

Mayor John Tory, council pressed to declare emergency in shelter system (Metro News)

Cities should think hard before tightening Airbnb rules (Globe and Mail)

Uber Canada’s service-animal policy doesn’t go far enough, critics say (Toronto Star)

My Grandfather Worked Here: The Unilever soap factory in photos and memory (Spacing Toronto)

Gridlock on GTA highways costs each household $125 a year: report (Metro News)

