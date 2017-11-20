| by Jack Landau |

Why Mississauga wants to charge for parking; Time-based transfers to be debated as part of 2018 TTC budget; Which Toronto buildings deserve heritage protection?; and more news:

Drivers gradually accepting bike lanes, but some still loathe them: The Fixer (Toronto Star)

Six amazing archival photos of the Toronto Maple Leafs over the past 100 years (Toronto Life)

TTC should hop to it on time-based transfers: Editorial (Toronto Star)

Why Mississauga wants to charge for parking (Globe and Mail)

Time-based transfers to be debated as part of 2018 TTC budget (Toronto Star)

Which Toronto buildings deserve heritage protection? (Globe and Mail)

A Weston homeowner wants to split his large lot and build two houses. Many of his neighbours want to stop him (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Foster-Designed Ocean Terminal Extension Opens in Hong Kong (Hong Kong)

Work Started on the Arbutus Village Development (Vancouver)

Architecture and Public Spaces Celebrated at Mayor's Urban Design Awards (Calgary)

Old Remand Facility Could Become Wellness Centre for Vulnerable (Edmonton)