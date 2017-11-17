| by Jack Landau |

King St. pilot project does what big cities around the world are doing; Documentary looks at Regent Park community’s response to revitalization; John Tory, TTC chair throw support behind time-based transfers; and more news:

King St. pilot project does what big cities around the world are doing: Micallef (Toronto Star)

Toronto's Dundas-St. Clair-Scarlett intersection to get improvements (Inside Toronto)

LORINC: Toronto’s demographics and the 2018 city election (Spacing Toronto)

Documentary looks at Regent Park community’s response to revitalization (Globe and Mail)

Toronto library’s popular free Museum and Arts Pass program loses funding (Toronto Star)

John Tory, TTC chair throw support behind time-based transfers (Globe and Mail)

Basement apartment ban proposed for Toronto Airbnb (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Ole Scheeren Introduces Empire City Concept (Ho Chi Minh City)

Recalling Canada's First Sikh Temple (Vancouver)

The Change in Inglewood's 9th Avenue (Calgary)

Building the Boyle Renaissance Development (Edmonton)