| by Jack Landau |

'We bonded': Doug Ford and Jagmeet Singh rate their blind date; Pickering condo development under fire; Toronto committee calls for tighter Airbnb rules; and more news:

'We bonded': Doug Ford and Jagmeet Singh rate their blind date (Metro News)

Learn about proposed development in The Junction at community meeting (Inside Toronto)

Pickering condo development under fire (Toronto Star)

Toronto committee calls for tighter Airbnb rules (Globe and Mail)

Cycling finally getting recognized as legitimate transportation: The Fixer (Toronto Star)

What you need to know about the city’s new proposed Airbnb rules (Toronto Life)

Toronto Christmas Market expected to have over 600,000 visitors this year (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Second Skyscraper Proposed for Brisbane Square (Brisbane)

Marine Gateway Receives International Award from Urban Land Institute (Vancouver)

Streetscape Enhancements on 1 Street SW Largely Complete (Calgary)

Crane Erected for Dub Architects-Designed Encore Tower (Edmonton)