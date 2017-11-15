| by Jack Landau |

King St. condo in Parkdale gets the go-ahead after protesters shut down city hall meeting; TTC budget proposal calls for fare freeze, no extra service in 2018; Scarborough settlement agencies launching new strategy for immigrants; and more news:

King St. condo in Parkdale gets the go-ahead after protesters shut down city hall meeting (Toronto Star)

Disgruntled passenger's bus-blocking protest steals attention from TTC's 'revolution' (Metro News)

TTC budget proposal calls for fare freeze, no extra service in 2018 (Toronto Star)

The progressive potential of Toronto's new guidelines for kid-friendly urban design (Curbed)

Scarborough settlement agencies launching new strategy for immigrants (Inside Toronto)

Small businesses on Yonge St. still angered by big property tax hike despite reductions for some (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Philadelphia Megaproject Breaks Ground on First Phase (Philadelphia)

Updated Design for 33 West Cordova Street Redevelopment (Vancouver)

The Focal Point of the SAIT Campus: Heritage Hall (Calgary)

Historically and Architecturally, the Rossdale Power Plant is an Edmonton Jewel (Edmonton)