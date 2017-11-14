| by Jack Landau |

First Impressions of the King Street Pilot; Transit advocates call for two-hour transfers on TTC; Reconstruction continues on first stage of Six Points Interchange; and more news:

Tory heads to New York to talk tech with startup execs (Toronto Star)

First Impressions of the King Street Pilot (Steve Munro)

Transit advocates call for two-hour transfers on TTC (Toronto Star)

Reconstruction continues on first stage of Six Points Interchange (Inside Toronto)

'A godsend': TTC to fix platform gaps at majority of subway stations (Metro News)

Toronto is playing catch-up to prepare for electric vehicles (Torontoist)

In the 2018 election, John Tory will need to do better than simply not being Rob Ford: Hume (Toronto Star)

King Street pilot project: Toronto finally finds the courage to address its commuting mess (Globe and Mail)

Toronto parks to reflect Indigenous history (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

First Residents Move Into Downtown Brooklyn's The Lane (New York)

Open House Held for 1444 Alberni (Vancouver)

First Glazing Panels Installed at The Concord (Calgary)

Symphony Tower Soars Above Historic Underpinnings (Edmonton)