| by Jack Landau |

Following an official ground breaking ceremony held this past September, construction activity is heating up for Canoe Landing Centre, a long anticipated missing link for families living in Toronto's nascent CityPlace and Bathurst-Fort York neighbourhoods. The project will soon serve the area with much needed educational and childcare facilities housed across a single site, including the Toronto District School Board's Jean Lumb Public School, the Toronto Catholic District School Board's Bishop Macdonell Catholic School, and a new community Child Care Centre.

Looking south over the active roof of the Canoe Landing Centre, image courtesy of ZAS Architects

Designed by ZAS Architects with extensive landscaping work by The Planning Partnership—including an accessible multi-planar green and active roof—the two-to-three-storey facility's construction has been progressing quickly since the September start. Forming commenced shortly after ground had been broken, and by the end of October, the project's two tower cranes were being installed.

Facing west across the Canoe Landing Centre site, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Forming is currently heating up for the project's below-grade component, a single underground level set to house a total of 76 parking spaces. Once construction reaches grade, work will begin on the three-storey building that will house the twinned TDSB and TCDSB's schools and the two-storey building housing the future Canoe Landing Child Care Centre.

Facing south across the Canoe Landing Centre site, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

The project is an important step forward in making the new CityPlace and Bathurst-Fort York neighbourhoods more convenient for families, with each of the schools set to serve 550 children from kindergarten to Grade 8, and the Canoe Landing Child Care Centre to serve a total of 54 children, ranging from infants to preschoolers. Construction is expected to continue for just shy of two years, with the facility anticipated to be open in time for the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

Looking west along Fort York Boulevard past the Canoe Landing Centre, image courtesy of ZAS Architects

