by Jack Landau

A proposal has been tabled in Toronto's Emery Village neighbourhood, just west of on Weston Road on Finch Avenue. The plan from HS4 Finch Investments Inc. and designed by Icon Architects calls for the redevelopment of a drive-through car wash facility at 2370 Finch Avenue West, replacing it with a 15-storey condominium tower joined to an 8-storey seniors residence.

Aerial view facing northwest, 2370 Finch West, HS4 Finch Investments Inc., Icon Architects, Toronto

The 15-storey condominium component fronts onto Finch Avenue West at the south end of the site. It rises to a height of 53 metres (173.8 ft), has 427 m² of street-fronting retail, with residential uses above. Total gross floor area (GFA) is approximately 17,073 m². 209 condominium units are proposed, ranging in size from 1 to 3-bedroom layouts.

Facing northwest, 2370 Finch West, HS4 Finch Investments Inc., Icon Architects, Toronto

At the north end of the site, the 8-storey seniors building fronts onto a future public road. Its GFA is approximately 4,491 m², with 59 units ranging in size from 1 to 3 bedrooms layouts.

Facing southwest, 2370 Finch West, HS4 Finch Investments Inc., Icon Architects, Toronto

The total 268 units are made up of 157 one-bedrooms, 92 two-bedrooms, and 19 three-bedrooms. Indoor amenities will be primarily housed on the ground floors of both buildings, with 428 m² of indoor space proposed for the condo component, and another 137 m² in the seniors building. Residents of the condominium building will have access to 586 m² of outdoor amenity space, while the seniors building will have 200 m² of outdoor space.

Facing southeast, 2370 Finch West, HS4 Finch Investments Inc., Icon Architects, Toronto

The materials legend for the project outlines a mix of white and dark grey ceramic tiles or metal panels, glazing, dark grey spandrel panels, dark grey and white mullions, glass balcony railings, and red ceramic tiles or metal panels to achieve the project's bright flashes of colour.

Facing northeast, 2370 Finch West, HS4 Finch Investments Inc., Icon Architects, Toronto

