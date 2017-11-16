| by Julian Mirabelli |

The area around Dundas West Station is seeing plenty of development activity in recent years, and more might be on the way following a pre-application public meeting held this month regarding a proposed mid-rise at 2639 Dundas Street West. Gairloch Developments, who recently completed the nearby 383 Sorauren building, are planning a new 8-storey mid-rise located on an oddly-shaped triangular site opposite the traffic island of the Dupont and Dundas intersection, currently occupied by an automotive centre.

Map showing location of subject property, image courtesy of Gairloch Developments.

As this was a pre-application meeting, details of the building are not final and all designs presented are subject to change. The architect of the building is currently unknown, as was the public's reaction to the proposal at the meeting.

View of the proposed development looking west, image courtesy of Gairloch Developments.

Situated in a prime location near several major transit lines, bicycle paths, and popular neighbourhoods like The Junction, High Park, Junction Triangle, and Roncesvalles, the proposed development is sited in a very advantageous location. The building is proposed to rise 8 storeys and would contain a total of 95 residential units.

View looking south on Dundas Street, image courtesy of Gairloch Developments.

The ground floor would contain 10 townhouse units, while the unit mix as currently proposed is broken down as 60% one-bedroom, 25% two-bedrooms, and 15% three-bedrooms. Indoor amenity space and a proposed bicycle repair shop would be located on the ground floor.

Ground floor plan, image courtesy of Gairloch Developments.

The massing of the building responds to its surroundings, with an 8-storey high streetwall along Dundas Street stepping down to a 5-storey height on its west side. The terracing and stepbacks on the upper floors mitigate the height difference between the surrounding low-rise buildings to the south and west. Along Dundas, the ground floor is recessed slightly to increase the width of the sidewalk, with the upper floors cantilevering above.

View looking north along Dundas Street, image courtesy of Gairloch Developments.

The building fills the footprint of the site and, given the odd shape of the property, features some distinctly sharp angles at its corners. The facade of the building carries this same angular language, with recessed balconies carved into the building face with angled walls. The south and east facades would have a more opaque brick finish, while the west facade would feature a glass curtain wall. The building is designed to emphasize every other floor, attempting to minimize the visual impact of its 8-storey height.

View looking south along Dundas Street, image courtesy of Gairloch Developments.

The design team is contemplating using brick as a cladding material, while playing with different setting patterns to create a more interesting facade. Ideas include incorporating porous brick screens with windows located behind, or simply introducing a variation in the facade with a panel of protruded and recessed bricks, creating interesting shadow patterns.

View looking east along Brad Street, image courtesy of Gairloch Developments.

A two-storey underground parking garage would be provided with a total of 52 vehicular parking spots and storage for 122 bicycles. Access to the underground garage and loading areas would be from the north.

View of the building looking northeast, image courtesy of Gairloch Developments.

A two-storey underground parking garage would be provided with a total of 52 vehicular parking spots and storage for 122 bicycles. Access to the underground garage and loading areas would be from the north.