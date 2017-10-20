| by Jack Landau |

Across Lake Ontario from Toronto's high-density skyline, the decidedly low-density municipality of Grimsby is having a growth spurt of its own. Rising above the low and medium density subdivisions and multi-unit projects which are adding new residents to the Niagara Peninsula town, the first phase of LJM Developments' Waterview Condominiums—Grimsby's tallest waterfront building—is topped out at 9 storeys, and racing towards completion on the QEW's North Service Road.

Facing northeast at Waterview Condos, image by Jack Landau

Waterview's look from the south is unique, as the building's suites all face Lake Ontario to the north. The Tetris-like look of the south side comes from varied treatments to the outside wall of the hallways on each floor. In places, the halls get floor-to-ceiling windows, but most of the halls' length get clerestory or slot windows, giving the south wall the game-like appearance.

We last checked in on construction at this Icon Architects-designed community back at the start of 2017, when cladding installation had just begun. In the several months since, cladding has sealed off much of the tower, and interior work is progressing now on the building's 82 condominium units, as well as common areas including residential amenity spaces.

Retail space for lease at Waterview Condos, image by Jack Landau

At street level, retail units—currently being marketed—remain in a raw state, awaiting customization by tenants. The introduction of retail along this stretch won't generate the same type of shopping street one finds in a more densely built urban environment, but the shops will be a boon to both Waterview residents, and for neighbours in the established townhome communities nearby to the north, east, and west.

The north side of Waterview, with phase 2 and 3 on the left, image courtesy of LJM Developments

The retail will also extend to the second and third phases of the community, Waterview Condos 2 and The Tower Residences at Waterview. Just to the east of phase 1, excavation for this new 15-storey building is now well underway. Similar to phase 1, all of the phase 2 and 3 suites will have a view over Lake Ontario and the skylines of the towns and cities along the north shore, while suites will also either face the sunrise or the sunset.

Excavation for Waterview Condos 2 and Tower Residences, image by Jack Landau

