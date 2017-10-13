| by Jack Landau |

The 27 and 30-storey first phase towers of Tridel's West Village Etobicoke development on Eva Road in Etobicoke have been finished for a couple of years, and now plans are advancing for the development's second phase. An application for Site Plan Approval was filed in September (the project already has zoning in place) which outlines plans for the third tower, to rise in the northeast corner of the site beside Highway 427. Plans call for a 28-storey Kirkor Architects-designed tower with 213 condominium units with a gross floor area (GFA) of 19,545 m², and a height of 86 metres.

Phase 2 of West Village, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The building's 213 condominium units would come in a mix of 23 one-bedroom units, 180 two-bedroom units, and 10 three-bedroom units. Residents would have access to 852 m² (8,708 ft²) of amenity space, divided between 426 m² (4,585 ft²) of indoor amenity space (located on the ground and P1 levels), and 426 m² (4,585 ft²) of outdoor amenity space on the main floor atop the parking garage. The garage is massed to reduce highway noise away from ground level, with its uppermost level covered by a green roof which also screens the outdoor amenity terrace from the highway.

Phase 2 of West Village, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

260 parking spaces would serve the project, in a mix of 217 resident spaces and 43 visitor spaces, and spread across three underground levels and the ground floor. 172 bicycle parking spaces will also be provided, with 154 resident bicycle parking spaces and 18 visitor parking spaces located on the P1 and P2 levels.

Architectural plans included in the submission list the various finishes that will be employed on the tower's exterior. These finishes include a main exterior envenlope of a prefinished aluminum window wall system with vision glass, spandrel glass, metal panels, and metal louvres, with graduated tones of precast concrete serving as the primary exterior expression. Other finishes listed include curtainwall glazing, glass balcony panels, and exterior insulation finishing system (EIFS).

Phase 2 of West Village, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The newly submitted plans also outline a future fourth building, to rise 16 storeys to the west of the 28-storey third tower. At this height, the West Village community's fourth tower would act as a contextual link to the Tower-in-the-Park style apartment buildings that exist to the west.

Future fourth tower at West Village, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

