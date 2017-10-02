| by Jack Landau |

With another busy month of city-building, transportation, and real estate talk now behind us, we round up September 2017's hottest stories, Database files, and Forum threads.

Our Top Ten News Stories

1. Adi and CetraRuddy Reveal Striking Design for 64 Prince Arthur

Facing northeast at 64 Prince Arthur, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

September's most popular article covered Adi Development Group's plans to bring a striking new landmark to 64 Prince Arthur Avenue, revealing the project's much anticipated design by New York-based CetraRuddy Architecture, with Toronto's Core Architects as Architects of Record. In second place, an update on construction at Union Station offered views into the future Bay Street Promenade and the new and improved Front Street moat.

2. Behind the Hoarding: Union Station Construction Progress

3. TTC's Five New Express Bus Routes Are A Hit With Riders

4. Details Emerge For Major Redevelopment at Bloor & Dufferin

5. Ribbon-Cutting Soft-Opens Bisha Hotel in Time for TIFF

6. New Gardiner Ramp and Harbour Street Upgrades Progressing

7. Reviewing the Status of The Big Move's 15-Year Plan

8. Less is More: The Evolution of Toronto's Booming Hotel Industry

9. Metrolinx Adopts Draft 2041 Regional Transportation Plan

10. Greenland to Build Towers at Lake Shore and Sherbourne

Our Top Ten Database Files

1. The One

The recent start of construction activity for Mizrahi's The One has brought the project's database file to our top spot for September, while new renderings and information about CentreCourt's ZEN King West have propelled that project to our second spot.

The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments

2. ZEN King West

3. CIBC Square

4. The Well

5. 1-7 Yonge Street

6. 64 Prince Arthur

7. King Portland Centre/Kingly Condos

8. Valhalla Town Square

9. E Condos

10. Union Station Revitalization

Our Top Ten Forum Threads

1. CIBC Square

Construction at CIBC Square, image by Forum contributor Michael62

Regular construction updates have made the Forum thread for CIBC Square our most popular in September, as work heats up on the first phase of the new office complex. Coming in second, construction updates documenting the shoring phase of The One brought the project back onto our top ten for September.

2. The One

3. Monde

4. Massey Tower

5. Ten York

6. YC Condos

7. The Well

8. 1 Yorkville

9. Wellesley on the Park

10. Union Station Revitalization

***