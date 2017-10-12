| by Jack Landau |

Last week's Throwback Thursday took us back to only 2 years to 2015, when construction was in full swing for the Claude Cormier + Associés-designed revitalization of Toronto's Berczy Park. This week we go back one year further with a view from 2014, prior to the start of the park's rebuild. The shot faces southwest this time, towards Cityzen Development Group, Fernbrook Homes and Castlepoint Numa's L-Tower at Yonge and Esplanade. At the time, the 58-storey Studio Daniel Libeskind-designed condo's tower crane was still fixed to the project's east facade, while the tower crane for neighbouring Backstage on The Esplanade could be seen above the tree line.

Facing southwest from Berczy Park, 2014, image by Marcus Mitanis

Returning to the same vantage point in 2017 shows some big changes, most notably the playful new fountain that anchors the completed revitalization of Berczy Park. The L Tower—still awaiting its Building Maintenance Unit—has since been joined by the all-but-completed Backstage. To the right of the L Tower, the removal of some of Berczy Park's trees during the revitalization opened up views to the South Core skyline, which is now being impacted by the nearly topped out Ten York Street.

Facing southwest from Berczy Park, 2017, image by Jack Landau

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!