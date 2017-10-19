| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's East Bayfront district is currently a hive of residential construction activity, transforming the formerly industrial district into a neighbourhood. The foundations for the current growth were laid with the 2010 openings of the Corus Quay commercial development, and Canada's Sugar Beach, its neighbouring public space. By the following year, construction was underway immediately east of Corus Quay on the first building of the George Brown College Waterfront Campus. The photo below from May, 2011 shows structural forming for the lower levels of the 8-storey KPMB Architects and Stantec-designed structure.

Facing southwest at George Brown College Waterfront Campus, May 2011, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Returning to the same vantage point in October 2017, the completed 380,000 ft² building dominates the view. The Daphne Cockwell Centre for Health Sciences is home to George Brown College's School of Dental Health, School of Health Services Management, School of Health & Wellness, and the Sally Horsfall Eaton School of Nursing. Plans to expand the campus are currently in the works, with the intention to add a tall wood-frame building to the north in the near future. George Brown will also take space in the Daniels Waterfront - City of the Arts development.

Facing southwest at George Brown College Waterfront Campus, October 2017, image by Jack Landau

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!