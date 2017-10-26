| by Jack Landau |

Avenue & Park, a new condominium by Stafford Developments and Greybrook Realty Partners, is a step closer to construction following October's North York Community Council meeting. Sales have been successful for the project's spacious suites—ranging in size from 1,000 ft² to over 3,000 ft²—and final approvals are now in the works for the 7-storey, Page + Steele / IBI Group-designed condominium development on Toronto's Avenue Road, just north of Lawrence Avenue West.

Avenue & Park viewed from Bedford Park Ave., image courtesy of Stafford

At Community Council, the zoning bylaw amendments needed by the project were recommended for approval by November's City Council. The report includes a Section 37 requirement that a new publicly-accessible parkette be constructed and maintained by the site owners a City-owned right-of-way to the south of the building, with the City's Director of Transportation Services to be given the final approval on the design.

Documents submitted with the City last month also include the project's construction plans, detailing that the building will sit on a raft slab foundation. Due to the site’s location adjacent to the partially-buried Otter Creek watercourse, the building’s below-grade structures will be “tanked”, or watertight, to resist the hydrostatic pressure from the high water table.

