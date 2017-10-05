| by Jack Landau |

A new mid-rise condo is one step closer to realization in Stoney Creek following the official launch of LJM Developments' King's Park Condominiums. The project celebrated the grand opening of its presentation centre earlier in the week, on the future site of the 6-storey boutique condo development in the centre of the eastern Hamilton community.

Crowds line up at the entrance to the King's Park presentation centre, image courtesy of LJM

Over 400 prospective buyers visited the presentation centre during the grand opening event, resulting in approximately 40% of the building's 93 units being sold. Guests of the grand opening were among the first to get a glimpse of layouts for the project's one and two-bedroom suites, which range in size from 534 ft² to 1,010 ft², and starting from $249,900.

Reviewing floorplans at the King's Park presentation centre, image courtesy of LJM

Guests also had the chance to explore a scale model of the development, showing off the project's architecture by RAW Design. This scale model helps guest envision the scale and finishes of the building, including representations of the aluminum panel façade and the three-storey living wall that will stretch from above a 4th floor terrace to the roofline on the west side of the building.

Scale model at the King's Park presentation centre, image courtesy of LJM

The presentation centre is now open to the public at the corner of Highway 8 and King Street in Stoney Creek, from 12-6 PM on Mondays through Thursdays, and 12-5 PM on weekends.

King's Park Condominiums, image courtesy of LJM Developments

