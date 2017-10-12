| by Jack Landau |

Ryerson Architecture's 2017-2018 lecture series is set to continue this month with a talk by French architect and urban planner Jacques Ferrier, principal at Jacques Ferrier Architecture of Paris and Shanghai. Titled "Architecture as a Non-Oppressive Design," the talk will delve into the ethos behind Ferrier's firm: to create architecture and cities that contribute to a sustainable society.

Jacques Ferrier (L) and Métropole Rouen Normandie (R), image courtesy of Ryerson University

Educated at the École Nationale Supérieure d’Architecture de Paris-Belleville and the École Centrale de Paris, Ferrier started his own firm operating out of Paris in 1993, and has since led notable projects in France and abroad. Ferrier's work has included cultural, showcase, private, and public buildings including the France Pavilion for Expo 2010 Shanghai, and the Métropole Rouen Normandie headquarters, pictured above. In addition to his acclaimed work in architecture and urban design—with awards including the Prix de la Première Oeuvre du Moniteur—Ferrier has penned several articles discussing these fields, and is qualified to be an educator at French architectural schools.

The upcoming lecture—co-sponsored by the Cultural Service of the Embassy of France in Canada—will take place on Thursday, October 26th at 6:30 PM in The PIT (ARC 202) at 325 Church Street. The event is free to attend, and you can register for tickets by following this link. For those unable to attend, the lecture will be live-streamed on Ryecast, Ryerson's streaming video service.