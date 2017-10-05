| by Jack Landau |

It was roughly one year ago when developer Platinum Vista submitted plans for a 4-storey, Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed luxury condo development on the properties at 5, 7, and 9 Dale Avenue in Toronto's Rosedale neighbourhood. Known as The Dale, the project was met with resistance from the local community despite having a scale and massing custom-tailored to the low-rise conditions of the affluent neighbourhood.

Revised design for The Dale, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Responding to some of the community's concerns, the project's design and massing have been refined. A recent resubmission for rezoning and concurrent Site Plan Approval application show a reduction in gross floor area (GFA), lower building height, the relocation of rooftop mechanical equipment, increased stepbacks, and a separation between the east and west halves of the project above the first storey.

Looking southwest over The Dale, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The development's Dale Avenue façade has undergone some notable refinements including the addition of architectural features designed to better blend with the surrounding context. New elements include projecting bay windows and balconies. The second and third floor facades will be framed in red brick and stone, referencing traditional design elements common to the homes in Rosedale. Four large stone-clad chimney-inspired masses will grace the main Dale Avenue frontage, with additional chimneys flanking the building's sides.

Comparison of the 2016 (R) and 2017 (L) iterations of the project, images retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

As with the previous iteration of the project, only 26 units are proposed in the updated revision, with 22 two-bedroom units at an average size of 237 m² (2,551 ft²), and 4 three-or-more-bedroom units with average sizes of 382 m² (4,117 ft²).

Looking northeast over The Dale, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The project’s parking component has been slightly revised by shifting the site access west towards Powell Avenue, the removal of one space, and refinements to both the indoor bicycle parking and below-grade loading/staging area. The revised plan includes 52 residential parking spaces, 5 visitor parking spaces and 27 bicycle parking spaces (24 indoors and 3 post-and-ring spaces).

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for The Dale, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment using the field provided at the bottom of this page.