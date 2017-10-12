| by Jack Landau |

Over the last few months, we've taken a look at a few of the amenity spaces coming to Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, a 43-storey Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed condominium tower set to rise from City Centre Drive in Mississauga. We've also been introduced to The Daniels Corporation's new Accessibility Designed Program (ADP), incorporated in the Wesley's design, which aims to make condominium living more viable for persons with mobility issues. As Daniels continues to roll out new marketing material in conjunction with the recent grand opening of their presentation centre, new details are revealing the full scope of the development's amenity offerings.

Site plan for Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

The development's site plan, above, shows the location of its amenity spaces in relation to the 43-storey tower. The bulk of Wesley Tower's amenities will be housed to the east of the tower, within and atop the podium. The sixth floor of the podium will house a number of amenity spaces, branded as "Club W". These spaces include figure3 Interior Design-appointed indoor areas like a climbing wall, a half-court gymnasium, a fitness centre dubbed The Fit Zone, a co-working space, a kid’s zone, and a party room.

Amenity plan for Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

The amenity plan (click on it to see it larger) builds upon a recent rendering of the outdoor amenity deck, outlining the various spaces that make up the amenity terrace. Spaces include a yoga zone, kids’ play structures, an outdoor party room and terrace, a grilling and outdoor dining area, and lounge seating.

Outdoor amenity deck, Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

In addition, Wesley Tower will include community gardening plots for residents, a feature that has proven quite popular in other Daniels developments around the Greater Toronto Area. Positioned at the southwest corner of the podium roof to get maximum sun, these rooftop gardening plots will connect with an indoor potting shed. Of to the side is a tranquil indoor yoga studio.

Gardening plots, Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

Back down at ground level, Wesley's residential entrance is on Confederation Parkway. Residents and guests will be greeted at the concierge station in a lobby with generous seating areas. The diagram below shows the lobby's position in relation to the building's elevator bank and mail room.

Lobby and ground floor plan, Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

As mentioned above, amenities—and a number of suites—at Wesley Tower have been designed with the guidance of Daniels' new Accessibility Designed Program (ADP), which aims to exceed standard Ontario Building Code accessibility requirements and make condominium living more viable for persons with mobility issues. Several features will make amenities at Wesley Tower accessible for all, including lowered concierge desks and accessible kitchens in party rooms.

Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

