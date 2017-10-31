| by Jack Landau |

Just north of Fairview Mall and Don Mills subway station, the revitalization of the Allenbury Gardens community is well underway. Following the same mixed-income model being implemented by Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) and The Daniels Corporation in Regent Park, here TCHC is working with the Fram Building Group. The 5-year plan aims to mix new affordable rental units with market condominiums and improved community infrastructure.

The western half of the low-rise rental community was demolished a few years ago, paving the way for the first two condominium towers—Soul and Connect at Fairview Park—and multiple blocks of new townomes on site. Now, Fram and TCHC are moving forward with the second phase of the Allenbury Gardens rebuild.

Early site plan for Allenbury Gardens redevelopment, image courtesy of TCHC

After refinements were made to an April 2017 Site Plan Approval (SPA) application, plans were re-issued earlier this month, addressing concerns from City staff including the position of the townhome blocks, and putting the wheels in motion for the second phase in the community redevelopment. Planned to rise on the east half of the site, closest to Highway 404, the new phase consists of a mid-rise and a high-rise building, and three blocks of townhomes, as well as a 1-acre park between the east and west phases. A final building planned at the east edge of the site isn't included in the current SPA submission.

Phase 2 of Allenbury Gardens redevelopment, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

New documents outline plans for the second phase's 17-storey, 213-unit condo tower known as Vivo, the 10-storey, 75-unit TCHC mid-rise, 28 TCHC rental townhome units, and 6 market towns. All are designed by Core Architects in a similar style to their Soul and Connect designs from phase 1.

Vivo Condos, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

A central community park with a new playground and splash pad will feature design work by The Planning Partnership, while courtyard space will be designed by Baker Turner Inc.

New park at Allenbury Gardens, image via vivocondos.com

Once complete, the revitalized 7-acre community will include 127 replacement rent-geared-to-income units, 900 market condominium units, a new park, and almost 200 m² of retail space.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.