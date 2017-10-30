| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day offers a view of Freed's Sixty Colborne Condos at the southwest corner of Toronto's King and Church intersection. Submitted to the project's Forum thread by contributor Razz, this telephoto view shows the architectsAlliance-designed condominium development topped out at a height of 25 storeys.

Sixty Colborne topped out at 25 storeys, image by Forum contributor Razz

