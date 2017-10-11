| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view looking west from the Don Valley Parkway's Richmond Street exit. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Dustin William, this long exposure view shows traffic in motion on Richmond Street, as seen at sunset. The east tower of Axiom Condos can be seen rising above the tree line at the left centre of the image below.

Facing west at Richmond Street's exit from the DVP, image by Dustin William via Flickr

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!