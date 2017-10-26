| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day presents a dizzying view of Toronto's Financial District. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Jonathan Castellino, this view faces down towards the Bay and King intersection from the top of Scotia Plaza, with a reflection of the cityscape captured in the office tower's Red Napoleon Granite exterior.

Looking down from Scotia Plaza, image by Jonathan Castellino via Flickr

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!