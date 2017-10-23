| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a sunrise view of the Toronto skyline. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Russell Sutherland, this view was captured from the Leaside Bridge spanning over the Don Valley, connecting Millwood Road with Pape and Donlands Avenues.

Skyline view from the Leaside Bridge, image by Russell Sutherland via Flickr

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!