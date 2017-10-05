| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to an apartment near Jarvis and Wellesley for a southwest-facing view of Toronto's skyline. Captured by Forum contributor Rascacielo and submitted to our thread for Tridel's Alter, this view shows new density adding to the Church-Wellesley Village set against the dense Financial District.

Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!