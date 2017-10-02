| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a sunrise view over Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood. Submitted to our Forum by contributor Benito, this view was captured from an east-facing balcony on the upper levels of the Uptown Residences on Balmuto Street, centred on the topped out Casa III Condos.

Sunrise in Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood, image by Forum contributor Benito

