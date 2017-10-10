| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a dusk view of Toronto's Entertainment District. Captured by Craig White, this view faces northeast from Gläs Condos, a 16-storey condominium development at 24 Charlotte Street, showing recent projects including The Bond, Peter Street Condos, Picasso Condos, Tableau Condos, and Queen Richmond Centre West.

View from Gläs Condos, image by Craig White

