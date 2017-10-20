| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day offers a sneak peek into a new piece of pedestrian infrastructure in Downtown Toronto. The new WilkinsonEyre Architects and Zeidler Partnership-designed bridge at Cadillac Fairview's Eaton Centre has been capturing the attention of passersby with a striking design. It turns out the interior of the bridge is just as photogenic, as seen in this photo from Forum contributor skycandy.

View into the new Eaton Centre bridge, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!