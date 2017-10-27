| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of Toronto Harbour's eastern gap, the Ward's Island beach, and the city skyline beyond. This view was captured using a drone, and submitted to our Forum by contributor Jasonzed.

Eastern Gap, Ward's Island, and the Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!