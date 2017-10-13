| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view from the Ontario Power Generation building at Toronto's University and College intersection. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Jonathan Castellino, this view looks down from the building's north end at traffic on College Street below, with a reflection of the scene in the office tower's mirrored façade.

University and College intersection viewed from the Ontario Power Generation building, image by Jonathan Castellino via Flickr

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!