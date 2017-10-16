| by Caleb Cho |

Today's Photo of the Day shows a view of Toronto captured from the east tower of Harbour Plaza Residences. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Dustin William, this shot shows the illuminated crown of the development's west tower, with the CN Tower looming tall in the background.

View from Harbour Plaza Residences, image by Dustin William via Flickr

