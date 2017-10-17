| by Jack Landau |

A cold front sweeping through Toronto this past Sunday brought torrential downpours and tropical storm-force winds to the city. Once the storm had passed, Forum contributor skycandy captured a dramatic view of the skyline from high above the Regent Park neighbourhood, featured in today's Photo of the Day.

Toronto skyline after a recent storm, image by Forum contributor skycandy

