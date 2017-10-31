| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day captures the exterior of Cresford Developments' 1Thousand Bay, just north of Toronto's Wellesley Street West. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Lori Whelan, this view shows the shuffled aesthetic of the 32-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium tower.

1Thousand Bay, image by Lori Whelan via Flickr

