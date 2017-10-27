| by Jack Landau |

One of the last gaps in the urban canyon of Toronto's Bay Street is being filled in as The Livmore, a new rental development from GWL Realty, rises at 55 Gerrard Street West. Located at the southeast corner of Bay and Gerrard, the 43-storey, Page + Steele / IBI Group-designed tower has been rising steadily since climbing above grade in late 2016. When we last checked in on the project in July, the tower stood 22 storyes tall, and it had just been announced that the building's 595 units would be marketed as 'The Livmore' and operated by GWL's Vertica Resident Services.

Facing east to The Livmore, image by Craig White

The project has progressed quite a bit since the July update, rising another 14 levels, and now standing 36 storeys above the Bay and Gerrard intersection. Just 7 residential floors plus a mechanical penthouse level remain before the tower reaches its final 139-metre height. Now taller than its immediate neighbours, the project makes a noticeable contribution to extending the 'canyon' along this portion of Bay Street, and is creating one on Gerrard too.

Looking north up the Bay Street canyon to The Livmore, image by Craig White

The building's massing is broken up into distinct volumes with a projecting mid-section at the west side of the tower. Contrasting dark and light window wall cladding treatments—with complementing balcony glazing—now cover almost all of the lower tower volume, with 20 of the volume's 21 floors clad. Up above, new photos of the site reveal that the cladding has recently appeared on the tower's projecting mid-section.

Looking northeast across Bay Street at Wilton to The Livmore, image by Craig White

Reflective curtainwall glazing now covers large sections of the 22nd floor, with slender framing that provides visual contrast against the grid-like arrangement of window wall cladding that will surround this section. The remaining levels of this section—up to the 27th floor—will be similarly clad in curtainwall, before subsequent floors revert to the same window wall treatment below.

Black windowwall and silver curtainwall cladding at The Livmore, image by Craig White

Also apparent now is the location of the tower's two-storey-high amenity space called the ‘Skylounge’, offering lounge areas with gas fireplaces, flat screen TVs, a kitchenette, and city views. Offering sunset views to the west, the 26th floor hangout will also feature views north and south along Bay Street.

2-storey-high space for the Skylounge on The Livmore's 26th and 27th floors, image by Craig White

