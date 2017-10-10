| by Craig White |

The Queensway continues to be one of the hottest new "Avenues" in Toronto in terms of redevelopment proposals, as another recent submission to the City's Planning Department shows. Planning to replace the two-storey disused medical building and pharmacy at 880 and 884 The Queensway, a proposal designed by RAW and planned by Bousfields for Queenswell Limited would bring a new 8-storey residential condominium to the site.

Looking northwest to 880 The Queensway and nearby buildings, image retrieved from Google Street View

Corresponding to the 30-metre width of the avenue, 880 The Queensway would rise as high as 30.7 metres at the elevator overrun, but would be 29.8 metres high otherwise. At ground level there would be 416 m² of retail facing The Queensway, along with two townhomes facing Chartwell Road. On the second through eighth levels, 90 more suites are proposed. 85 parking spaces are proposed in an underground garage and at the back at surface level. 82 bicycle parking spots are proposed to be provided, including 13 more longterm spots than are required by the City. (The City requires 1 bicycle parking spot per suite in the downtown: in this area, the requirement is 75%. This proposal improves upon the requirement, yet does not quite provide 1 spot per suite.)

Looking northwest to 880 The Queensway, designed by RAW for Queenswell Ltd.

The building has a indoor amenity space and rooftop terrace on the mechanical penthouse (or ninth) level with views primarily to the south and to the east. While most suites on the south side of the building have balconies overlooking The Queensway, the remainder have terraces. While most suites on the north side of the building have terraces overlooking the low-rose neighbourhood to the north, the remainder have balconies.

East elevation for the 880 The Queensway proposal, image retrieved from submission to the City of Toronto

We will be back with more information as it becomes available. Links to the 880 The Queensway database file, and files for all of the nearby active projects, are linked below. If you would like to get in on the conversation, click on any of the associated Forum thread links, or leave a comment in the space provided at the bottom of this page.